Biologists begin grizzly bear captures in Yellowstone National Park

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/1/21

Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be working in Yellowstone National Park from June 1 through Oct. 16 to bait and capture grizzly bears throughout the park as a part of ongoing work required under the Endangered Species Act. Capture areas will be clearly marked with bright signage and visitors are asked to stay away and not interfere with the project in any way. Capture efforts are initiated by the U.S. Geological Survey in conjunction with the National Park Service and help biologists to monitor the recovery of the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. To attract bears, biologists use natural food sources like fresh road-killed deer and elk. Culvert traps or foot snares are used, and once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols. More information about this project can be found at the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team website.