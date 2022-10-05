Body of missing Bozeman hunter found near Truman Gulch

EBS STAFF

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue this morning found the body of 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat of Bozeman, a hunter that was reported missing on Oct. 4 near the Truman Gulch trailhead.

Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for the overdue hunter around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4. According to the reporting callers, the Balyeat’s vehicle remained at the trailhead. Balyeat had a known medical history and being several hours overdue for his return, Gallatin County Search and Rescue was dispatched.

SAR volunteers, a SAR drone team, a SAR dog team and LifeFlight Network assisted in the search. The hunter’s family was able to inform rescuers of the hunter’s approximate area.

Early in the morning on Oct. 5, the SAR dog team located Balyeat, deceased. Authorities have determined that he died of natural causes.