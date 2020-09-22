Bozeman airport continues to expand routes

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/22/20

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest airport in the state of Montana, bidding welcome to about 1.5 million passengers each year. As a reflection of its continued growth, BZN has added six nonstop flights to their roster since May, the latest being nonstop seasonal service to Charlotte, North Carolina, for winter 2020-21 via American Airlines. It will operate from Dec. 17, 2020 through April 5, 2021 and will be the first nonstop service between Montana and North Carolina. This follows the announcement of a new winter seasonal nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida ,via JetBlue beginning on Dec. 18, 2020.

“We are excited to see American add yet another nonstop destination from BZN,” said Airport Director Brian Sprenger. “The new service to Charlotte, North Carolina, will connect southwest Montana to even more of the American Airlines network, Florida, the Caribbean and the East Coast.”