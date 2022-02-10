Bozeman airport surpasses 2 million passengers in 12-month period ending Jan. 31, 2022

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INT’L AIPORT

BOZEMAN – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport handled 2,020,628 passengers for the 12-month period ending Jan. 31, 2022. This is the first time a Montana airport has surpassed two million passengers in any 12 consecutive month period. In addition, January 2022 set the 10th consecutive monthly passenger record with 167,043 passengers passing through the terminal building, up 20.8 percent over the previous record set in January 2020.

“The Bozeman market continues to show its strength and resiliency despite the impacts of COVID, Brian Sprenger, airport director said. “BZN has seen an 82 percent increase in passengers over the past five years and is now ranked in the top 90 airports in the nation in terms of passengers (currently 86th). In an area of the country where air service is vital in connecting people to the world, this unparalleled access for a community our size is critical to our economy,”

About Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is Montana’s busiest airport and serves as a year-round gateway to Yellowstone National Park. BZN also serves the recreation areas of Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl as well as the business centers of Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky and Livingston and higher education at Montana State University and the Gallatin College. BZN handles more passengers than any other Montana airport with coast-to-coast non-stop service including Atlanta, Austin*, Boston*, Charlotte* Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Dallas-Love*, Denver, Fort Lauderdale*, Houston*, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Newark*, New York JFK*, Nashville, Phoenix-Mesa, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle/Tacoma and Washington, D.C. Over 1,100 people are employed by the 37 entities with offices at the airport.

*Denotes seasonal service