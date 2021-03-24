Bozeman Health forms new partnership with Life Flight

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/24/21

Sometimes, no matter how careful we are, there’s a need to get to the hospital, fast. In order to meet that need and expand ambulatory services in the Gallatin Valley and surrounding communities, last week Bozeman Health announced a new partnership with Life Flight. Life Flight is a nonprofit that provides helicopters and fix-wing planes for emergency transport and has been serving Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana for over 40 years. Bozeman Health says it will most often use the services to transport patients from hospital to hospital—such as from Deaconess in Bozeman to Big Sky Medical Center, and vise versa—in order to free up ground ambulances.