Bozeman Health hires interim CEO to permanent role

The regional health provider’s three-year survey of community needs must be returned by July 7

EBS STAFF

On June 20th, 2023, Bozeman Health announced the appointment of their new CEO, Dr. Kathryn Bertany.

Bertany had been serving as the interim CEO since November 2022 and had previously held the position of president at the Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center and Big Sky Medical Center. Bertany has 20 years of experience in patient care and administrative leadership, along with experience of 30 years practicing medicine. Bertany’s qualifications were evaluated by board members and other notable global executives, according to a press release from Bozeman Health. The release emphasized that Bertany was unanimously voted for as deserving of the CEO position amongst a pool of other candidates.

Expressing her gratitude, Bertany stated in the press release: “I am incredibly honored to be chosen by the Board of Directors to lead Bozeman Health… I have been continuously inspired by the dedication of each and every employee to care for the patients and families that choose Bozeman Health for their care.”

Less than a month after Bertany’s hiring comes the July 7th deadline for the Community Needs Health Assessment survey, distributed via mail.

Assuming her new role just in time for the tri-annual survey, Bertany and Bozeman Health will use the survey feedback to inform their strategic planning, establish grant criteria, and invest in new programs addressing local health issues. A separate Bozeman Health press release encouraged community members to participate in the survey and provide insights into determining which existing programs should continue. These programs encompassed physical activity, nutrition, mental health and access, while new focus areas included affordable housing, child care and aging services.

Bozeman Health will use the input of community partners and collaborate with them to develop grant criteria and funding fresh initiatives to deal with regional health problems. Bertany acknowledged the significance of community outreach, stating, “We are also fortunate to have amazing community partners that we work with when care requires resources beyond the walls or services of Bozeman Health.”

Bozeman Health aims to increase community participation in the survey, recognizing it as an exceptional chance for individuals to offer their feedback and communicate the specific improvements and additional services needed by Bozeman Health and Big Sky Medical Center.

The appointment of Bertany as CEO of Bozeman Health marks a new chapter. The future direction of Bozeman Health, however, can ultimately be guided by the input and preferences from the residents of greater Gallatin County.