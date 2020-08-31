Bozeman Ice Fest canceled

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/31/20

For 25 years, the Bozeman Ice Fest has attracted ice climbers from all over the world to celebrate the athleticism and art of ice in Bozeman and Hyalite Canyon. The weeklong celebration includes clinics for all levels, new gear releases, movie features and storytelling from some of the world’s most acclaimed climbers. Because of the close nature of climbing and the festival’s large draw, BIF decided to cancel this year’s event, moving their 25th anniversary celebration to Dec. 6-12, 2021. BIF is asking attendees this year to instead make a donation to Friends of Hyalite, Hyalite Canyon’s nonprofit partner to help with road plowing efforts so climbers can continue to enjoy the canyon through the winter months.

“It is with heavy hearts we have made a difficult, but we feel the most responsible decision to cancel the 2020 Bozeman Ice Climbing Festival in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials wrote in an Aug. 31 statement. “Climbing is an intimate, tight-knit activity best celebrated with aprés-climb gatherings in the parking lot, over beers and powerful storytelling with words, pictures and film.”