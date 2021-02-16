Bozeman principal dies in avalanche

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/16/21

The U.S. is experiencing its worst avalanche fatality record since 1910, and Gallatin County just experienced its first of the season. Craig Kitto, 45, passed away from injuries sustained during an avalanche on Feb. 14 in Beehive Basin. He was splitboarding with a partner approximately one mile in from the trailhead when they felt the slope collapse. His partner clung to a tree but Kitto was swept into a stand of trees and was partially buried, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Kitto’s partner was able to locate him and called 911, and Search and Rescue evacuated them shortly afterward. Kitto was flown by helicopter to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with critical injuries where he passed away later that night. The former principal at Whittier Elementary School in Bozeman, Kitto attended Montana State University, writes the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. According to a letter from the Bozeman School District, councilors and psychologists will be available to students in grief as well as resources for parents navigating the topic of death with their children.