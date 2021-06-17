Bozeman receives $6M in ARPA funds

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/17/21

The Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act distributed $21.6 billion for states, territories and local governments to aid pandemic relief efforts. Bozeman received $6.3 million, and other southwest Montana recipients included Belgrade, Butte, Ennis, Helena, Livingston, Manhattan, Virginia City and West Yellowstone. “It’s all COVID-related. The whole point of this money was to try to help America get through the pandemic impacts,” Montana ARPA Program Director Mike Foster told KBZK.