Bozeman Whole Foods set to open Feb. 1

EBS STAFF

Montana’s first Whole Foods Market will open Feb. 1, 18 months after the company filed a building permit with the city of Bozeman, the company announced in a Monday press release.

The nearly 32,000-square-foot store is by the Gallatin Valley Mall at 2905 W. Main St.

Whole Foods is a subsidiary of Amazon, which acquired the company for $13.7 billion in 2017. The more than 40-year-old grocer has about 500 stores across North America and the United Kingdom. The store’s opening coincides with. Larger plans by developers to renovate and modernize the mall, which includes changing the name from Gallatin Valley Mall to Gallatin Crossing.

The company is holding a hiring event on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mall, the release states. Additional hiring events are scheduled for Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. According to the Whole Foods website, the Bozeman location is hiring for all positions, from supervisors and associate team leaders to full- and part-time roles. The full- and part-time roles have an advertised salary ranging from $17 per hour to $25.40 per hour.

The company also has opening day festivities planned, including gift cards for the first 250 customers, and plans to make donations to Big Sky Youth Empowerment and Gallatin Valley Land Trust, according to the release. HRDC is also slated to receive a refrigerated van through the company’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program.

Bozeman’s Whole Foods will have a floral section, specialty cheese, local wine and craft beers, a Treeline Coffee bar, bakery and full-service meat and seafood counters, among other offerings.