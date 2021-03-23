Bozeman’s Help Center celebrates 50 years

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/23/21

During the Bridger Foothills Fire last September, the Bozeman Help Center was flooded with 572 phone calls with community members asking what they should do, if it was safe to return to their homes, how they could help someone in need … the inquiries went on. The Bozeman Help Center is a nonprofit that has been serving the community for 50 years. The 2-1-1 hotline serves as a crisis prevention service for those in immediate need, a source of information for those looking for behavioral health services. They’ve proven to be an absolutely crucial service in a state with the highest suicide rate in the country, especially during the pandemic. To celebrate their 50th year, the Help Center hopes to raise $50,000 in five months and attract 50 new donors, all by Aug. 22. Learn more about the Help Center’s history and offerings and how to donate.