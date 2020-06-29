Brews, benefits and weed pulls

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance will host the 8th Annual Big Sky Community Park Weed Pull on Tuesday, June 30. This year, all proceeds from the weed pull will be donated to Big Sky local Peter Scherfig’s recovery fund.

GISA is calling all volunteers to meet at the Big Sky Community Park river pavilion at 5 p.m. armed with gloves to help the alliance clear the park of weeds. As an added reward, volunteers will receive a beer from Bozeman Brewing Company upon turning in their weed bag.

Additionally, for each volunteer this year, the Big Sky Owners Association and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation will donate $10 to the Scherfig family.

In late May, Scherfig sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear while riding his mountain bike on a trail in Big Sky. Family and friends organized fundraising efforts for his recovery shortly after the attack.