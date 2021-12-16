Bridger Bowl opening December 21

BRIDGER BOWL

BOZEMAN – Bridger Bowl will open Tuesday, Dec. 21. The recent storm brought us some snow, but did not give us quite what we needed, in fact the town received more than the mountain.

No Uphill Travel will be allowed starting Sunday, Dec. 19 at sundown for the remainder of the season, there are no exceptions. Skiers need to stay clear of snow making equipment and be aware that hazardous conditions exist.

Limited services are available this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Lifts will not be spinning:

Pickup passes and purchase Commemorative Passes

Food available in the Jim Bridger Lodge Cafeteria and Faceshots

Buy holiday gifts in the retail store

Youth multi-week fittings available in Saddle Peak Lodge’s Rental Shop

Drop off gear for tuning in Jim Bridger Lodge’s Rental Shop

Snowsports office assistance

Tell the community to keep up the snow prayers and dances!