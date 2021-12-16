Town Crier
Bridger Bowl opening December 21
BRIDGER BOWL
BOZEMAN – Bridger Bowl will open Tuesday, Dec. 21. The recent storm brought us some snow, but did not give us quite what we needed, in fact the town received more than the mountain.
No Uphill Travel will be allowed starting Sunday, Dec. 19 at sundown for the remainder of the season, there are no exceptions. Skiers need to stay clear of snow making equipment and be aware that hazardous conditions exist.
Limited services are available this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Lifts will not be spinning:
- Pickup passes and purchase Commemorative Passes
- Food available in the Jim Bridger Lodge Cafeteria and Faceshots
- Buy holiday gifts in the retail store
- Youth multi-week fittings available in Saddle Peak Lodge’s Rental Shop
- Drop off gear for tuning in Jim Bridger Lodge’s Rental Shop
- Snowsports office assistance
Tell the community to keep up the snow prayers and dances!
Continue Reading