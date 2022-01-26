BSSEF Nordic Program holds Viking Race for Winter Fest

EBS STAFF

SCAN HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WINTER FEST VIKING RACE ON FEB. 3

BIG SKY — The Big Sky Ski Education Foundation Nordic Board has partnered with Outlaw Partners, publisher of Explore Big Sky, to hold a Viking Nordic Ski Race on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Winter Fest event will feature music, food trucks and a tailgate as well as a raffle and prizes for race winners. All experience levels are welcome, and the races will be broken down by age categories.

Big Sky Ski Education Foundation Nordic Board host monthly Viking Races at the Big Sky Nordic Center to fundraise for BSSEF’s athletes.

Racers have the option to participate in three distances: 1k, 3k or 5k races at three levels: Competitive Team, Development Team and the Club Team. The races are either classic or skate and a there is a fun relay event on the final Viking Race on March 8.

“We are hoping to create events that would enrich our athletes and create community events, and that more people would take part in our world class facility that we have here at Lone Mountain Ranch,” said Nicole Barker, BSSEF’s Nordic coordinator.

Visit outlaw.partners/winterfest to register for the Winter Fest Viking race. Visit bssef.com to learn more about the Nordic Ski Program.