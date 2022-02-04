BSSHA celebrates 11th Annual Pavelich Invitational Saturday, Feb. 5

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The 11th Annual Pavelich Invitational will take place at the Big Sky ice rink tomorrow. The first puck drops at 2:30 p.m. with the kid’s game following at 5 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Marty Pavelich and the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association. Pavelich is the “unsung hero” of the early 1950’s powerhouse Detroit Red Wings National Hockey League ice hockey team. During his decade-long career on the team, from 1947 to 1957, the Red Wings brought home the Stanley Cup four times. Pavelich scored 93 goals and had 159 assists for 252 points in his total 634 regular season NHL games.

At 94 years old, Pavelich is the last surviving member of the Red Wings’ 1950 Stanley Cup team. He is an emeritus board member for the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association, providing advice for the current leadership.

The Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association strives to bring hockey and ice skating programs to Big Sky.