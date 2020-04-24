Bullock says data will guide reopen decisions

Twitter reacts with mixed feelings to reopening plans

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/24/20

In an April 23 interview with MTN News, Gov. Steve Bullock said decisions pertaining to both Phase 1—with houses of worship reopening as early as April 26 and select retail locations reopening on April 27—and Phase 2 of the state’s reopen plans will rely heavily on data, specifically infection numbers. “Public health will be driving this,” Bullock told MTN News. “For Phase 2, we need to be looking at what is happening with additional COVID-19 positives. Is it around the state? Is it completely regionalized, or in one individual area?” Bars and restaurants around the state will begin to reopen, with mandated social distancing caveats, on May 4, and schools can reopen on May 7, pending local school boards’ decisions to do so. The governor has not given any notice as to when Phase 2—which would raise the recommended maximum size of gatherings from 10 to 50 people, and open gyms, pools and hot tubs—would kickoff. Phase 3 would lift out-of-state travel to Montana quarantine directives and allow visits to senior living facilities. “This is a rapidly, dynamic and changing time, so we have to see what’s happening on the ground in our communities as we talk about what the next steps are and when we might reopen our state entirely for out-of-state tourism,” he said. “At this point, we have to see what happens with Phase 1, to see how our communities react and how COVID-19 reacts.” Data will be supplemented by the state’s ability to effectively administer testing, and Bullock has acknowledged there will likely be an increase in cases following the initiation of Phase 1. Meanwhile, Montanans have taken the discussion to Twitter, where hundreds have expressed mixed feelings. Some select Tweets, below, compiled by the Great Falls Tribune:

I didn’t realize that May 4th is literally 1.5 weeks away. Montana wants to try and reopen by then. I am not okay pic.twitter.com/kcEn4I0eU5 — Ben Bullock4Senate Fanclub President (@trapmoney_benne) April 22, 2020

I don’t know what to think about @GovernorBullock’s plan to reopen the state. Montana’s COVID infections are very low, both in number and deaths, so his actions so far have been quite effective. However, I fear that opening now is too soon. Hopefully I’m wrong. #mtpol — Ziggy Says #SocialDistancingSavesLives 🇺🇸 (@BlueInRedCity) April 23, 2020

I think the Gov has done an outstanding job of handling this crisis so far. I'm confident he is making good decisions based on medical experts and science. #mtpol — Dan Hall (@dotdash1961) April 23, 2020

Thankful Montana has @GovernorBullock in office to reopen the state in a measured and scientific fashion. Let’s do this as correctly as possible on the side of caution — Doug Odegaard (@dodegaard) April 22, 2020

Honestly I wish Montana was not one of the first to reopen. I understand why but I don’t trust those around me here to do it properly without a fight — Doug Odegaard (@dodegaard) April 23, 2020

Well Montana decided today it's going to reopen… catch me not doing that (but maybe sneaking in to get a tattoo real quick) — Kevs burner account (@funkybunch50) April 22, 2020

When we slowly start to reopen, can we please keep hotels and all lodging shut? We don't need people all over the world bringing Covid-19 to Montana. — Socionomics_Around_the_Turn (@socionomics_guy) April 22, 2020

How do you keep drunk people staying six feet apart? That's the question @imnoahglick and I were wondering as Montana plans to reopen bars in a couple of weeks… — Nate Hegyi 🏔 (@natehegyi) April 22, 2020

His school guidelines are a mix of empty platitudes and absurd recommendations. If we reopen remember "the important role schools play in the health of students, families, and communities" and also "consider breaking larger classes into smaller groups." — Doc 🌹🤠 (@UncleMontanaRed) April 22, 2020

I like Gov. Bullock's measured approach to reopen Montana in different phases. MT is the least affected state, but we still need to move carefully. #mtpol — Kenny Ketner, professional hermit (@lubbockleft) April 22, 2020

Looking at Montana, it's actually not bad. Huge state of course, but they haven't had many positive cases in two weeks. That's a state that could do a staggered reopen and be safe I think. https://t.co/uqWgloLs43 — Dave Zorn (@davezorn72) April 22, 2020