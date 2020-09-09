Bullock sues Postmaster General

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/9/20

Gov. Steve Bullock is suing Postmaster Louis DeJoy, claiming he has “taken steps to undermine an institution that since this nation’s founding has defied the odds and delivered the mail,” the governor said in a Sept. 8 statement. The lawsuit challenges actions that General DeJoy and the Postal Service have taken to delay and obstruct the delivery of mail, a service that Gov. Bullock says is crucial to Montanans receiving medical prescriptions, payments, application materials for jobs, important supplies for farming and ranching as well as their ability to vote in the upcoming election.

“We’re not giving up the fight to ensure timely mail delivery,” Bullock said. “State agencies in Montana rely on the Post Office to serve Montanans from every walk of life. Montanans rely on the Post Office for the timely delivery of essential goods and services, Montana veterans and seniors rely on the mail for the delivery of life-saving medication, and small businesses in Montana rely on the mail to remain competitive.”