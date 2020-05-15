BZN airport director and Big Sky Resort CEO and president to kick off Town Hall

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Explore Big Sky is set to host yet another Big Sky Virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, May 18, this time boasting a hyper-local, Gallatin County powerhouse cohort.

Brian Sprenger, Airport Director at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, will kick off the speaker panel, and will be followed by Taylor Middleton, President and CEO of Big Sky Resort, Kristen King, Owner of Big Sky Vacation Rentals, Daniel Bierschwale, Executive Director of the Big Sky Resort Tax, and Jeremy Harder, Lead Facilitator of Creativity and Innovation at the Big Sky School District.

The virtual meeting will be the eighth in the Town Hall Series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Town Center and L&K Real Estate. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including connection, political landscapes and key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Eric Ladd, EBS publisher, and Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

