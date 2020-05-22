BZN seeks local artists for terminal expansion—new date

By Mira Brody EBS ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

BOZEMAN – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is seeking local artists for their new terminal that depicts the culture and life of the Greater Yellowstone Region. Previously set for two months ago, this call for art had to be postponed due to COVID-19 but is back on, presenting an opportunity for local artist who hopefully have had some extra time on their hands for art and other hobbies. With the easing of some restrictions, the airport has set new dates for the expansion viewing, submission deadline, board review and installation of this project.

Construction has been underway at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport as they continue their concourse expansion, which will add 70,000 square feet to the existing terminal. The expansion will add four additional gates, a third food and beverage location, room for additional outbound baggage handling, inside security and retail space. Piece submissions will be considered for the inside and outside of the terminal building and should be compatible with the airport’s existing architectural style.

There is a scheduled expansion viewing that will provide an opportunity for artists to see the space, so that they might include in their proposal a recommendation for placement. That viewing is slated for Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. The airport asks artist to please contact them ahead of time of their intention to attend.

The airport is accepting previously submitted art works as well as art from those who were unable to submit during the first submission period. The full request for proposals can be found here: https://bozemanairport.com/requests-for-proposals.

Submit your art and become a part of Bozeman Airport’s history!

Art Proposal Deadline: June 24, 2020

Contact Lisa Burgwin with any questions at (406) 388-6632 ext. 104 or lisa.burgwin@bozemanairport.com