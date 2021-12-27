PUBLIC NOTICE: Call for FY23 Resort Tax Funding Applications

BIG SKY RESORT AREA DISTRICT

The Big Sky Resort Area District is accepting Letters of Inquiry for the FY23 (7/1/22-6/30/23) funding cycle beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Approved applicants will be invited to complete Project Applications beginning Tuesday, March 1, 2022. As required by law, an applicant must be a legal entity formed under the laws of the State of Montana. The applicant must be “an entity” that is capable of both “legally and practically” carrying out the purpose of the allocation and located within the Resort Area District. The applicant must be a governmental unit, corporation, or limited partnership with the capability of being legally bound by an agreement.

LOIs and supporting documents must be completed using the online applications portal and must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to be considered for an invitation to complete a Project Application. Project Applications and supporting documents must be completed using the online portal and must be submitted by Thursday, March 31, 2022, to be considered for funding.

More information can be found at ResortTax.Org/Funding or by contacting the District Office at (406) 995-3234.