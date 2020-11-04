‘Can the Griz’ kicks off 21st year

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/4/20

Every year on two rival Montana university campuses, the holidays kick off with a little off-field competition. “Can the Griz” has been a food-raising tradition for 21 years now, pitting the University of Montana against Montana State University as each strives to raise the most food for local food banks. The drive will begin on Friday, Nov. 6 at noon, and end at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 after which the winner will be announced. A comprehensive list of food drop-off locations can be found at canthegriz.com.

“The Gallatin Valley Food Bank is always excited and grateful for this competition,” said Randi Maiers, program manager for student organizations. “Last year’s efforts were especially important when the pandemic hit. While some food banks were closed, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank was fortunate to continue to distribute food to families and individuals.”