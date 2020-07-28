Carroll College to test for COVID-19

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/28/20

President of Carroll College John Cech announced Monday morning that all students returning this fall will be tested for COVID-19, a program funded by the Carroll College Board of Trustees. The current move-in schedule has students arriving Aug. 14 and 15 on a staggered schedule and all students will be required to quarantine until they are tested. They will then have to quarantine for 14 days if they test positive. The college hopes to combine this initial round of testing with ongoing group testing of asymptomatic students throughout the semester. Students, faculty and staff who are symptomatic can work with Carroll’s Wellness Center to obtain a quick test. “I appreciate the support we have received from the Carroll College Board of Trustees to take this important step which will help ensure a safe and healthy opening,” Cech said in a July 27 press release.