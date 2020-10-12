Cases surge, Yellowstone Co. implements new restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/12/20

In response to rising COVID-19 cases, Yellowstone County implemented new business restrictions that take effect on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. On Monday, Oct. 12, the county Health Officer, John Felton, issued a new Health Order that placed tighter restrictions on capacity at restaurants, group gatherings and places of worship. Bars, restaurants, food courts, cafes, breweries and wineries will be required to close no later than 12:30 a.m. and capacity restrictions were brought back to 75 percent at those establishments. The size of public or private group gatherings is limited to 25 people and places of worship are capped at 50 percent capacity and must comply with face covering and social distancing guidelines. This order follows Felton announcing last week that if cases in the county exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 people, restrictions would be implemented. As of Saturday, Oct. 10 Yellowstone County COVID-19 cases reached 598, exceeding the 565 mark indicating 50 cases per 100,000 people. The terms of the Health Order will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Felton said.