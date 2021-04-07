Celebrate ‘National Park Week’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/7/21

In a press release on April 5, Sen. Steve Daines announced a resolution establishing April 17 through April 25 “National Park Week.” Following an effort he has led for the last four years, during this week, Daines encourages Montanans and Americans to visit, support and celebrate their National Parks.

“Our national parks are what set America apart from the rest of the world—they’re our office of first impression,” said Daines in the release. “In Montana, we’re so lucky to have national parks that bring people from around the world to visit and explore what Big Sky Country has to offer. This National Park Week, I encourage Montanans and all Americans to safely visit, experience, and support the treasured national parks of our country and see the natural beauty America has to offer.”