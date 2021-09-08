Celebrating Yellowstone Gateway Museum’s new solar panels

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/8/21

The Yellowstone Gateway Museum and Yellowstone Bend Citizens Council are inviting the public to a free event celebrating the museum’s new solar power project on Friday, Sept. 10. Come by the museum at 118 W. Chinook Street in Livingston from 5-6 p.m., meet the museum’s executive director, Mark Brammer, enjoy food and drinks and learn form experts about the new solar array, the inverter and the installation process.