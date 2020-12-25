Census numbers could give MT second seat

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/25/20

The U.S. Census Bureau projects Montana’s population for 2020 is 1,080,577, an increase that could provide the state with an additional U.S. House seat. “Montana could become the first state to regain a House seat after being reduced to at-large status. The state last had two House seats in 1992, and Republicans have held the state’s only seat since 1997,” writes the East Idaho News. The Census Bureau expects to have final population numbers in January.