Charlie Health offers first virtual group therapy option for struggling Montanans

BOZEMAN – Charlie Health, a virtual intensive outpatient program for teens and young adults, today announced their launch in Montana. Charlie Health’s announcement marks Montana’s first-ever video-based IOP program.

Charlie Health offers teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders across Montana a customizable, video-based intensive outpatient programs, which consists of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy and psychiatric support.

“Now more than ever, Montana’s mental health crisis requires that we act early, decisively and creatively,” said Charlie Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Eric Arzubi. “Charlie Health introduces an innovative approach to mental health care that resonates with adolescents and young adults across the state. No matter where they live, young Montanans can access high quality, evidence-based treatment.”

Nearly one in three adolescent Montanans report feeling sad or hopeless enough that they stop their usual activities. Critically, 21 percent of high school students in Montana reported suicidal thoughts, attempts and related injuries in 2017. Montana has remained among the top three states with the highest suicide rates per capita for the last decade, reporting suicide as Montana’s second leading cause of death for children and adolescents.

Rather than group patients together based on their physical location, Charlie Health customizes treatment plans and carefully matches patients in groups of peers with similar needs. Patients are then assigned therapists that specialize in those needs. Charlie Health leverages comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs from expert clinicians to allow healing from the comfort of our clients’ homes.

