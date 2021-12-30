Cheers to the New Year

By Tucker Harris

Author Elizabeth Edwards writes: “Resilience is accepting your new reality, even if it’s less good than the one you had before. You can fight it, you can do nothing but scream about what you’ve lost, or you can accept that and try to put together something that’s good.”

2021 has tested our resilience. For many, 2021 challenged and strengthened us. As we head into the new year, EBS brings you a playlist to inspire reflection on this past year and encourage taking important lessons with us and leaving the past behind. Cheers to a fresh start in 2022. Listen on Spotify here.