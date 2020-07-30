Choteau man attacked by grizzly

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/30/20

Shannun Rammel, a 50-year-old Choteau area resident and father to nine children, surprised a grizzly bear that was inside a barn about a mile and a half from their home. He sustained serious injuries to his hand, back and arm, but aside from being shaken by the encounter, he is recovering well. Ironically, at the time Rammel was checking the barn to ensure there was no grain left inside to attract bears to begin with. “The bear had him and was throwing him like a rag doll,” said Jammie Rammel, his wife. “My 12-year-old daughter was standing by me. She was watching her dad and screaming her head off – ‘There’s a bear! There’s a bear!’”