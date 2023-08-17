Chris La Tray named Montana’s next poet laureate

EBS STAFF

Chris La Tray has been selected by Gov. Greg Gianforte to serve as Montana’s next poet laureate, according to a story by Anna Paige at Montana Free Press. La Tray succeeds Missoula-based poet Mark Gibbons and will serve two years in the position as the state’s 11th poet laureate.



La Tray grew up in Frenchtown, Montana and after leaving for a short while, returned to his home state in 2005. He is a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians and his work includes his first book “One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large,” which won the 2018 Montana Book Award, a haiku and haibun book, and a memoir. He also releases a weekly newsletter on his website.