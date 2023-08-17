Regional News
Chris La Tray named Montana’s next poet laureate
EBS STAFF
Chris La Tray has been selected by Gov. Greg Gianforte to serve as Montana’s next poet laureate, according to a story by Anna Paige at Montana Free Press. La Tray succeeds Missoula-based poet Mark Gibbons and will serve two years in the position as the state’s 11th poet laureate.
La Tray grew up in Frenchtown, Montana and after leaving for a short while, returned to his home state in 2005. He is a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians and his work includes his first book “One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large,” which won the 2018 Montana Book Award, a haiku and haibun book, and a memoir. He also releases a weekly newsletter on his website.
