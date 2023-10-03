Chris LaTray to give free public lecture in Livingston on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

EBS STAFF

Montana Poet Laureate Chris La Tray will be giving a public lecture at Elk River Books in Livingston on Indigenous Peoples’ Day– Oct. 9. The lecture will start at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

A Métis storyteller and enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, his book of poems and essays, “One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large” won the Montana Book Award in 2018 and the 2019 High Plains Book Award. He has been awarded several other awards for published books.

LaTray was named Montana’s Poet Laureate this past August and currently teaches poetry to elementary school children on the Flathead Reservation in partnership with Missoula Writing Collaborative, according to a release from Elk River Arts & Lectures.

Find more information here.