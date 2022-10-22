Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon

EBS STAFF

A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center.

Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m. that the climber had fallen and sustained lower back and ankle injuries.

After assessing the patient, Big Sky and Valley SAR teams requested SAR helicopter support based on the patient’s location and condition. According to the press release, “the patient was packaged and short hauled [via helicopter] to an awaiting AMR ambulance,” and taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Statement from the press release:

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the other climbers for staying with, and helping the injured climber, until help arrived. He would also like to remind everyone that accidents can happen to anyone; bring plenty of supplies, a communication/location device, and a first aid kit in case of emergencies.”