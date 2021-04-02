Closing Glacier to survive

Town Crier “‘Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/2/21

In Montana, Native Americans account for one-third of all COVID-19 deaths in the state. Aware of how disproportionately they would be affected when the pandemic arrived, the Blackfeet Nation’s Business Council made the difficult decision last summer to close their portion of Glacier National Park in order to protect their citizens. Although last year was what many call a “complete loss,” for many Blackfeet business owners, Glacier tourism is not just a form of income, it’s a way to share their culture with visitors. This summer, with 95 percent of the reservation vaccinated, they are cautiously reopening their borders.