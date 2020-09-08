Cold hikers and biker rescued

GALLATIN COUNTY – On Monday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a report of four individuals stranded at the Mystic Lake Cabin in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Two mountain bikers had planned an overnight mountain bike trip from Hyalite Canyon to Sourdough Canyon. The weather took an abrupt turn, dropping from a high of 87 degrees on Sept. 6 to a high of 58 degrees on Sept. 7 and higher elevations began to see snow in the late afternoon. The mountain bikers came upon a separate party of three hikers near the area of Mystic Lake Cabin. The hikers were also unprepared for such a drastic shift in weather. The group decided to stay put and make a fire, while one of the bicyclists rode to the Sourdough trailhead to call for help.

Search and Rescue volunteers and the Forest Service District Ranger reached the stranded party by vehicle. SAR members successfully retrieved the party and transported them to the Sourdough trailhead where AMR Paramedics assessed their condition. All members were medically cleared and allowed to returned home.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind everyone of the potential for rapidly changing weather conditions in Gallatin County as fall arrives. Please be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, pack necessary provisions, and be prepared to stay out longer than expected when venturing out into our beautiful backcountry.