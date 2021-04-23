Biden nominates Missoulian for U.S. Bureau of Land Management​

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/23/21

On April 22, the White House announced that President Joe Biden has nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning is the senior adviser for conservation policy at the NWF, served three years as associate vice president for public lands of the NWF and has worked for former Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester. “Tracy Stone-Manning has spent her career devoted to public service and conservation,” a White House news release said. “As senior advisor for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation, she advocates for the wise stewardship of our nation’s lands and waters.”