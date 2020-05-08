Community gives thanks to frontline workers through sidewalk chalk

BIG SKY DISCOVERY ACADEMY

BIG SKY – A collection of Big Sky organizations and community leaders have joined forces to organize a Sidewalk Chalk Day of Gratitude on Saturday, May 9.

Together, the Arts Council of Big Sky, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Community Organization, Big Sky School District, Discovery Academy and Women In Action invite community members to share their gratitude for healthcare workers, food service employees, educators, non-profits and first responders whose vital work is keeping our community safe and running while allowing those of us who are vulnerable to stay home.

“The impacts of Covid-19 are far-reaching across our community and it is vital that we take a moment and thank our local heroes and spread joy through our community that has remained strong, despite these challenging times,” said Camp Big Sky Manager, Richard Sandza.

On Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free chalk stations will be available at various locations in Town Center and Meadow Village, including the Big Sky Medical Center, Food Bank, Discovery Academy and Ophir Elementary School. Everyone is encouraged to leave messages of thanks and artists of all skill level and ages are welcome to share their talent.

“After we are done thanking the frontline workers, the hope is that families and businesses will bring chalk back to their homes, storefronts and neighborhoods to leave notes and drawings for everyone to enjoy,” said Jean Behr, Executive Director of Women In Action. “We want to spread gratitude everywhere across our community and celebrate our resilience.”

The Art Walk will take place later in the day from 2-5p.m. Local businesses are encouraged to participate by welcoming chalkers while they stroll around town.

“As we return to what will likely be a new normal,” said Discovery Academy Community Outreach Director Hannah Richardson. “It is important we maintain appropriate social distancing, even as we participate in events like these that make Big Sky the community we all love.”