Conditions vary in Custer Gallatin National Forest

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – Following widespread flooding across southwest Montana, the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s seven ranger districts are seeing variable conditions. The U.S. Forest Service advises recreationalists to plan ahead and remain aware as conditions may change.

The Bozeman district of the Custer Gallatin will open all seasonal gates scheduled for June 16 on time with the exception of the Fairy Lake Road, which will remain closed until further notice. Due to flooding near West Yellowstone, the Hebgen Lake district in West Yellowstone has delayed the opening of their June 16 gates.

The Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner districts are under an emergency public safety closure. Rangers in these areas are asking recreationalists to stay away until damages can be fully assessed.

For the latest conditions, the Forest Service recommends calling the local ranger district directly. Those numbers are below:

Ashland Ranger District: 406-784-2344

Beartooth Ranger District: 406-446-2103

Bozeman Ranger District: 406-522-2520

Gardiner Ranger District: 406-848-7375

Hebgen Lake Ranger District: 406-823-6961

Sioux Ranger District: 605-797-4432

Yellowstone Ranger District: 406-222-1892

Information can also be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.