Confluence 2020 to support Montana Land Reliance

MONTANA LAND RELIANCE

BIG SKY – Now through Aug. 28, supporters of Montana’s open spaces have the ability to contribute to the Montana Land Reliance through an online auction and video musical celebration.



MLR has teamed up once again with the Montana Chamber Music Society to produce “Confluence,” a fundraising event to support the conservation of Montana’s majestic open landscapes and to expand chamber music concerts in Montana. Typically, the event takes place on a private ranch parcel in southwest Montana, but due to COVID-19, this year’s event has moved online.



“With everyone’s health and safety in mind we have opted to move this highly anticipated event to a digital format for 2020. 100 percent of auction proceeds and donations will go to supporting Montana Land Reliance and the Montana Chamber Music Society,” said Jessie Wiese, southwest manager at MLR.



Interested donors can peruse the auction online. This year’s auction items range from fly fishing trips at the exclusive Kelly Ranch and Woodson Ranch properties, Hawaii vacation home, golf outings at Spanish Peaks, fine art by acclaimed local artists, wine, jewelry, collectables and more.



As part of the Confluence event, a one of a kind musical performance by Montana Chamber Music Society artists: violinists Angella Ahn and Carrie Krause, bassoonist Kathleen Reynolds, cellist Sara Stalnaker and alphornist William Scharnberg is available for online viewing here.



Since its inception, MLR has conserved 11,927 acres in Big Sky and 1,137,062 acres in all of Montana. For more information, please visit mtlandreliance.org