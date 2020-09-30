Congress passes bill honoring airmen

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/30/20

On July 23, 1962, Lt. Fred Hixenbaugh, Capt. Bill Faulconer, Lt. Lloyd Sawyers and Lt. David Sutton were conducting a training mission from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas when the B-47 bomber they were flying crashed into the side of Emigrant Peak. All four men died. In an effort to honor the veterans and the area’s local history, Emigrant, Montana resident Bryan Wells has been pushing for the passage of a bill that names the ridge of the crash site “B-47 Ridge” and allows a memorial plaque to be placed at the location. It was a community effort. Among other local residents who helped honor the fallen airmen, Wells names Chico Hot Springs, the Park County Environmental Council, the Park County Sheriff’s officer, the Park County Commission the National Park Conservation Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.