COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County reach 59

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One of the individuals was a man in his 50s who died at his residence in November 2020. The other was a woman in her 60s who died at a hospital in February 2021. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has been reconciling records and just yesterday submitted the official death certificates attributing these deaths to complications of COVID-19 to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

These latest deaths make for a total of 59 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Out of respect for these individuals’ families, no further details will be released.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to these individuals’ families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We have started to gain ground on the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Gallatin County and will continue to make sure there is a vaccine for everyone who wants one. However, it is still very important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through continued social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”