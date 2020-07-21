COVID-19 treatment drug coming to MT

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/21/20

Sen. Steve Daines announced that the Trump Administration along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has secured shipments of Remdisivir, including 24 cases, or 960 doses, for Montana. Remdisivir is a drug that has been approved by the FDA to treat emergency cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services will distribute these doses based on current hospital burden and distribution will begin this week.

“These shipments of Remdisivir will help treat and support Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19,” Daines said in a July 20 press release. “I’ll continue working to ensure Montanans have access to all the critical resources needed as we combat this ongoing pandemic.”