COVID-19 vaccine clinic available to BSMC patients

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Currently, about 1,300 residents in Big Sky are eligible for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine. As COVID-19 vaccines become available to the Big Sky community, Big Sky Relief has been working to communicate the available resources and clinics for both the Gallatin and Madison county communities.

On March 7, Big Sky Medical Center will be hosting a clinic to distribute about 600 doses of the vaccine to Gallatin or Madison county residents who have been patients of BSMC the last three years who fall into Phase 1B. Phase 1B includes those 70 years of age and older, 16 to 69 years of age with a high-risk medical condition, and Native Americans and other people of color.

BSMC will pull a randomized list of their patients who meet the Phase 1B criteria. Those patients will receive an email on Friday, Feb. 19 with a link allowing them to sign-up for an immunization appointment on Sunday, March 7. Patients who do receive an email must only use the sign up link for themselves, and not forward it to others.

Those who do not receive an appointment sign up email on Feb. 19 will receive an email at a later date for other upcoming immunization events. The location of the clinic will be announced soon. Beyond the March 7 clinic, those in the Bozeman Health system will be contacted in small groups as vaccine appointments become available throughout Gallatin County.

Madison County residents can call 406-682-4223 to be added to the vaccine waitlist with Madison Valley Medical Center. Madison County is in the process of coordinating a vaccine clinic and more information will be available soon.

Those who are not BSMC patients can sign up for the Gallatin City-County Health Department alert system to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations in Gallatin County. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine and eligibility for different phases can be found at the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health websites.