COVID-19 variant detected in Teton County

TETON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

JACKSON, WY – A COVID-19 test collected on a Teton County resident has been genotyped and identified as the more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and associated with an increase in COVID-19 infections there.

Like many other viruses, mutations to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are expected over time. This COVID-19 variant contains multiple mutations including several within the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has received more attention due to increased spread of COVID-19 in areas where it has been detected.

“With the identification of the COVID-19 variant along with cases of COVID-19 rapidly rising in our community, we are asking all residents to follow Recommendation #11 and gather with members of your household only,” said Teton District Health Officer, Travis Riddell, MD, MPH. “Our community is in perhaps the most critical position we have faced yet in the course of this pandemic.”

In the past two weeks in Teton County, WY there have been 413 new cases of COVID-19 and there are currently 273 active COVID-19 cases.

Along with following recommendation #11, Teton County Health Department wants to remind residents to continue to practice all preventive measures of COVID-19 including wearing a dry, double-layer fabric mask over your nose and mouth, maintaining a distance of 6-feet or more from others outside of your household, washing your hands regularly with soap and water, and staying home when sick. Those with health conditions or who are over 65 years old should consider staying home except for essential activities.

To see more of Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 guidance and recommendations, testing information, and information on the COVID vaccine distribution, visit the Teton County government website.