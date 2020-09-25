Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation hosts star-studded auction

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/25/20

Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready first became involved with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in 2002. McCready has struggled with Crohn’s since his pre-Pearl Jam days, first becoming symptomatic while in Los Angeles in 1986, and has since been an advocate for healthcare reform for preexisting conditions, as well as raising awareness for the disease and giving those who struggle with it a voice. On Oct. 2, join McCready and Brandi Carlile for inspiring stories as well as a live and silent auction to raise critical funding for the foundation. Viewers can tune in at 7 p.m. PST (8 p.m. MST) for an evening of entertainment and to make a difference in the lives of those families living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.