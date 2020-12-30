Daines bill provides relief for breweries, distilleries

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/1/21

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act was just signed into law, providing permanent tax relief and supporting jobs across Montana to small, locally-owned breweries and distilleries. The bill was created by Montana Sen. Steve Daines. “In Montana, we’re home to some of the best craft breweries in the country,” Daines said in a press release. “Now, with my bipartisan bill being signed into law, these small businesses will have permanent tax relief which will create jobs across Montana and support our Montana barley growers.”