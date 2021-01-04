Daines opposes election results

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/4/21

Eleven Republican senators have joined together to oppose the 2020 presidential election results, further drawing out President-elect Joe Biden’s entrance to office. One of these 11 is Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who states that he hopes to restore trust following alleged irregularities in the 2020 election. He issued the following statement on Jan. 2: “An unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of 2020 presidential election results. Fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College. Couple that with the fact that the processes and the way Americans voted was altered at a scale never before imagined outside what the state legislative process intended. There have been continued reports of irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers. These issues have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome, which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions. To restore confidence for Montanans and the American people, I am joining a group of senators to propose an election commission to quickly audit the election results.”