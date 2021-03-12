David Quammen to speak at Bozeman Library

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/12/21

In his book “Spillover,” science writer and journalist David Quammen describes a virus that kills millions and crosses between animals and humans. Quammen will discuss what lead to the COVID-19 pandemic and answer questions at a virtual talk hosted by the Bozeman Public Library on March 17 at 12 p.m. After his talk, Quammen will be joined by Mike Maltaverne, Deputy Chief-Operations for the Bozeman Fire Department, and Patrick Lonergan, Chief of Emergency Management and Fire in Gallatin County, to give an update on local vaccinations and answer questions from the public. Those interested in attending can access the zoom link on the library’s website.