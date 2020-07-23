Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/23/20

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park can expect delays at Old Faithful until further notice while traffic is routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns. The National Park Service has rerouted traffic in order for crews to evaluate the condition of the bridge. Visitors can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic and gas station, just with longer wait times and minor detours. To alleviate heavy traffic, NPS is asking travelers not going directly to Old Faithful to consider alternate routes due to potential backups throughout the area. Get the current road status by calling (307) 344-2117.