Snowmobiler suffers fatal avalanche at Denny Creek

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

WEST YELLOWSTONE – On Feb. 6, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., the West Yellowstone Dispatch Center received a call for an injured snowmobiler. The snowmobiler was involved in an avalanche in the Dry Fork of Denny Creek, 9.8 miles west of West Yellowstone. Initial reports indicated the injured snowmobiler was unresponsive and members of the group were performing CPR.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, National Forest Service, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department responded to Denny Creek. A snowmobile rescue team deployed immediately up the trail. Lifesaving efforts were attempted for over an hour before the patient was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name has not been released.

Forest Service Law Enforcement and Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is conducting the investigation and all media inquiries should be directed to the Avalanche Center at 406 587-6984.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to offer his condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic time.