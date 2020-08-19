Despite pandemic, Yellowstone visitation climbs

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/20/20

So far in 2020, Yellowstone National Park has had 1,664,830 recreation visits, according to traffic count numbers in an Aug. 17 press release. This is down 27.5 percent from the same period last year. For the month of July, the total traffic count is at 95,564, just 2 percent of this time last year. The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1. All five entrances have been open since June 1.